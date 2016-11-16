Assaulters, including her kin, allege that she killed her 17-year-old son

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old woman was tied to a tree and ruthlessly beaten up by villagers on Tuesday morning at Nomula village, Ranga Reddy district.

The assaulters, which included her relatives, alleged that she had killed her 17-year-old son, whose decomposed body was found by the Manchal police last week.

According to the police, Bhaskar, son of the woman named Hamsamma, was found dead near his house with a cloth around his neck, indicating that he had committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree branch. “The woman, who had married thrice, never maintained cordial relations with her family members.

She had been staying with her parents recently, but was asked to leave and stay with her third husband named Jangaiah,” said an official

The official added that her husband Jangaiah, who is also married to another woman, had built a separate room for her at the back of his house. Angry villagers broke the door of Jangaiah’s house and damaged Hamsamma’s room before dragging her out and beating her. A case has been registered against eight people under sections 452, 324, 342 and 330 of the IPC.

Bhaskar, the deceased, also had a few cases registered against him as he had stolen some money from the house of his uncle, who raised him.

“Bhaskar was brought up by his deceased father’s brother. He stole Rs.20,000 from him, which Hamsamma had returned.

He was also in a relationship with a girl, whose parents did not approve of it,” said the official.