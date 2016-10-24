A 20-year-old woman, Samreen Fatima, died after her husband, Naweed, allegedly hit her on the head with a stick at Wadi-e-saliheen colony, under the Pahadishareef police station, on Saturday night.

The couple had a two-month-old baby boy, said the police.

According to an official, Naweed and Samreen had been quarrelling for the last 10 days and had got into an argument on Saturday night also after which the former hit his wife with a stick, leading to her death.

Then Naweed approached the police stating that his wife had suffered convulsions and died.

However, neighbours reported Saturday night’s incident to the police, after which Naweed was taken into custody.

A case was registered by the police.