Woman held under PD Act

Malkajgiri police of Rachakonda on Thursday arrested a 47-year-old woman Jonnagari Aruna Reddy under the Preventive Detention Act. The woman was earlier arrested several times on charge of duping people by offering gold at cheaper prices. She was facing criminal cases at Medipally, Uppal, Punjagutta, Miyapur, Langerhouz and Nalgonda town. As she was repeatedly indulging in crimes, the Rachakonda police decided to invoke the PD Act against her. She hailed from Bangla Venkatapur of Gajwel in Siddipet district but had been living in Malkajgiri. She was lodged in Chanchalguda central prison after being presented before the court.