Questions raised on G.O. 111 implementation

The skies have opened up literally drenching the Telangana State during the last few days. As the rivulets and streams swelled in Ranga Reddy and the catchment areas that feed Osmansagar and Himayatsagar lakes, there was huge anticipation this will be the year of revival for the two reservoirs that went totally dry since November, 2015.

Some enthusiasts in the Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board and general public too started posting pictures of gushing streams in Ranga Reddy. Alerts were sent and expectations rose that the two reservoirs would get good inflows by Friday. But the statistics had a different tale to tell.

Excess rainfall

Osmansagar with a storage capacity of 3.9 tmcft, got inflows of 0.5 tmc and its twin, Himayathsagar with a storage capacity of 2.9 tmc, has a mere 0.1 tmcft. This after the catchment area for these two reservoirs received a copious 604 mm rain against the normal of 565 mm during the monsoon season from June 1 to September 16.

Parigi, Vikarabad, Anantagiri received good rains, yet expected inflows were not there. This should ring alarm bells, official sources cautioned, if the Government is sincere.

Both the reservoirs used to supply 40 million gallons per day (mgd). Same is fate of the two other drinking water sources - Singur and Manjira which used to supply 120 mgd.

The HMWSSB is forced to depend on the expensive Godavari and Krishna drinking water schemes (90 mgd Krishna Phase III and 85 mgd Godavari) in lieu of shortfall of 40 mgd from the two reservoirs and 120 mgd from Singur and Manjira. The board overall supplies 355 mgd.

More than the disappointment over poor inflows into the two lakes despite the State receiving cumulative 693 mm against the normal of 677.5 mm during the South West Monsoon season, the pertinent question is - “Where did the rainwater end up without reaching the reservoirs?”

Encroachments

Focus is back on the failure of the State to enforce GO 111 which prohibited rampant constructions up to 10 km from full tank level of the lakes in 84 villages. M.V.Soundarrajan, chief hereditary trustee of Chilkur Balaji temple, who offered special prayers along with devotees for rains, charges indiscriminate quarrying and mining of hillocks that served as natural water shed area for the lakes halted inflows into the lakes.

Water Board sources said that after GO 111 was issued in 1996 at the intervention of Supreme Court, a detailed joint inspection was done with the Revenue and irrigation department staff and encroachments in the FTL boundary and buffer zone were identified and recorded.

“It was for the Revenue Dept. and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority to act against encroachers. The feeder channels that bring rain water to the two reservoirs were also under the control of revenue department. We keep writing to the Ranga Reddy district officials about the encroachments in vain,” they revealed.

Check dams, water conservation structures and several farm houses upstream of the two reservoirs were another reason for the reduced inflows though they may have improved the water table in the vicinity.