Director-General of Police, Anurag Sharma has said the police force would re-dedicate itself in performing its duties, working with different sections of society and maintaining law and order in the strict sense of the term and give people much-needed peace.

He was addressing a gathering of the police force together with Telangana's Home Minister Naini Narsimha Reddy at the Police Commemoration Day parade at the tastefully-decarated Gosha Mahal police stadium here on Friday.

Whether it was the case of constable Bhanoth Srinivas who gave up his life in the process of saving one and half dozen lives as they were just about to come into contact with a live electrical wire in Bahadurpura police limits here in Hyderabad police limits on Sivaratri, or any of the other instances when members of the police and para-military forces had made the ultimate sacrifice, their acts deserved mention every year, Mr. Anurag Sharma said.

Home Minister Mr. Reddy said each and every one of the 473 sacrifices across the country inspired other serving personnel. The Chinese aggression in October, 1959 that resulted in the death of 10 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force was a grim reminder of the one-up-man-ship that neighbouring countries displayed against a peace-loving India, apart from showing the world that Indians were not afraid of the supreme sacrifice in ensuring peace for the nation's security and peace of society.

The Home Minister explained the initiatives that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi Government was taking with regard to the ex-gratia amounts paid to serving personnel who lost their lives in the discharge of their duties.

Additional Commissioner M. Shivaprasad read out for the record, the names of 473 police and para-military personnel who had given up their lives in the supreme sacrifice during the current year and said the Telangana Government was doing everything it should, to help the families of those who had lost their lives.

It was a solemn ceremony with the diginitaries placing wreaths at the Martyrs' Memorial in the Gosha Mahal Police Stadium and the police band sounding out the sombre notes in the background.