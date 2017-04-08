‘We have been over-regulated, under-governed’

Expert talk: Bajaj Group chairman Rahul Bajaj presenting certificate to Deepansha Trivedi, winner of the ISB Chairman’s All Rounder Award, in the city on Friday. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Bajaj Group chairman Rahul Bajaj on Friday underscored the need for a light but effective regulation of the private sector.

“We have been over-regulated and under-governed. We should move to being lightly regulated and well governed, where the efficient and honest are encouraged and the inefficient and dishonest are penalised,” he said, addressing the graduating students of the Indian School of Business.

A well-known face of the Indian industry, Mr. Bajaj mentioned this while outlining what he believed politicians should do. “There is no place for crony capitalism,” he said.

Attributing the relatively low per capita income to “a misdirected socialist pattern of industrialisation, especially between 1970 and 1990,” he said resources were wasted on the public sector while the private sector stymied. “We developed a language of rights, not responsibilities, and created a huge burden of distortions and subsidies in the economy.”

Politicians should realise the damage done by the socialist clap trap and essentially dismantle the old system. “If the private sector has progressed it is because it functions on the basis of merit.”

Public sector banks

Tracing other issues such as inefficiencies and corruption, labour laws, and collapse of public education and healthcare, Mr. Bajaj said, “Public sector banks have been repeatedly looted by politicians and businessmen in collusion with banks officials.” This, he explained, was done to “create bad loans, whose cost is ultimately borne by the honest tax payer, leaving us with the hot potato of the twin balance sheet problem.”

The focus of politicians should be on efficient provision of services in health, education, agriculture, and infrastructure, besides a light but effective regulation of the private sector. Emphasising the need to minimise the role of black money and criminals in elections, Mr. Bajaj said public funding of elections and simultaneous elections at the Centre and the States were a necessary step in this regard.

On their part, businessmen should first and foremost run their businesses well, growing in size, reach and capability. “We must set and achieve the high standards of governance we expect from the government.”

Underscoring the significance of teamwork, he told the large gathering of students their families that leadership is about performance, consistent behaviour, and trust worthiness.

Chairman of ISB Board Adi Godrej and dean Rajendra Srivastava urged the new graduates to focus on building a better society and be conscious of the need for utmost integrity and diligence. The graduation day marked the graduation of of the largest group of students — 1,014 — from the institute.