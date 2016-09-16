Big move:Minister Harish Rao releasing water from the right canal of Sangambanda reservoir, part of Bheema phase I project in Mahabubnagar district on Thursday. -Photo: By Arrangement

Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao on Thursday released water from the right canal of Sangambanda reservoir, part of Bheema phase I project, to irrigate 30,000 acres in villages of Makthal, Maganur and Narva mandals of Mahabubnagar district.

There was no water release from the left canal for now as works are still pending, a release here said.

Ministers C. Laxma Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao, and Mahbubnagar MP A.P. Jitender Reddy were also present.

The Sangambanda reservoir was constructed with a capacity of three tmcft but its storage presently is 1.03 tmcft.

The right canal which was inaugurated today will fill over 120 lakes and ponds beside irrigating 30,000 acres. Sangambanda will get 700 cusecs of water and the already commissioned Bhootpur reservoir 500 cusecs from the pumphouse at Makthal where two motors were fitted to discharge 1,200 cusecs of water. Both the reservoirs are integral part of Bheema phase I which gets backwaters of Jurala.