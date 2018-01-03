Water level in Wyra Reservoir a cause for concern

more-in

For little over 2,000 fishermen the artistically sculpted statue of fish atop a giant pillar in the middle of the reservoir of Nizam period at Wyra is a symbol of pride. The deep-rooted bond with the more than eight-decade-old water body is getting rekindled and the statue above all is an inspiration to continue with their traditional occupation against all odds.

The statue was installed in the midst of the reservoir under the aegis of the cooperative society of the local fishermen last year.

It has emerged as an added attraction at the reservoir endowed with enormous tourism potential. It is the main source of livelihood for most of those from fishing community in Wyra, Konijerla, Thallada and Enkoor mandals.

The grand plans of the government agencies to develop the reservoir site into a major tourist destination have failed to materialise due to varied reasons.

The Wyra Reservoir forms one of the three segments of the State Government's ambitious drinking water project Mission Bhagiratha in the erstwhile undivided Khammam district.

The Mission Bhagiratha’s Wyra segment envisages supply of potable drinking water through taps to households in 11 mandals and two municipal towns of the district.

There have been consistent demands from the ayacutdars of the Wyra medium irrigation project to allocate a fixed quantum of Krishna waters from the Palair Reservoir for ensuring adequate water in the Wyra Reservoir throughout the year.

In November last, the Fisheries Department had released 10 lakh freshwater prawn seed into the reservoir as part of efforts to give an impetus to freshwater prawn farming.

The recurring problem of low water level in the reservoir mainly because of erratic pattern of rainfall has become a major hindrance to tap its full fisheries potential, deplores Yellaiah of Konijerla.

A permanent mechanism should be evolved to ensure adequate water level in the reservoir all through the year, he suggests.

The Fisheries Department should take initiative to help fishermen harness the potential of the inland water body optimally to augment income, insists another fisherman of Wyra.

The statue of fish in the midst of the reservoir is not only a symbol of aesthetic beauty but a reminder of the imperative need to safeguard the biodiversity of the reservoir and the heritage of fishing tradition, remarks Tirumala Rao, a local fisherman.