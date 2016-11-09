The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will begin the works for laying water pipelines on major roads in peripheral areas of the city, only after GHMC finalises the contracts for simultaneous re-laying of roads.

Managing Director of the Board M. Dana Kishore made it clear that no chances will be taken with regard to the project of creating pipeline network in peripheral circles with an outlay of Rs. 1,900 crore.

A total of 2,700 kilometres of pipelines, including trunk mains and distribution network, will be laid as part of the project being financed by the HUDCO. The circles to benefit include Alwal, Kapra, Uppal, Ramachandrapuram, Qutbullahpur, L.B. Nagar, Gaddi Annaram, Rajendranagar, Kukatpally, Serilingampally and Patancheru.

They have been divided into three packages and handed over to three different agencies.

Agreements were signed in February this year and the project is expected to be completed in 24 months.

“Micro planning is done for every 7.5 km of the pipeline laying and day-wise schedules are being drawn for early completion. I have already had a meeting with the GHMC Commissioner. We shall open the roads only after the GHMC awards the contract for re-laying of the road,” Mr. Dana Kishore informed.

A lesson learnt

His decision came in the backdrop of the recent accident in Malkajgiri due to road caving in on the newly laid water pipeline.

Water seepage from an older pipeline underneath caused the loose soil over the freshly laid pipeline to sink in and caused the accident.

It resulted in embarrassment to the water board as the road laying work as per the project specification was to be done by the Board itself. However, the Board paid road cutting charges to the GHMC towards the restoration works which were not done.

While only six km of the road remained to be laid by the GHMC where the road was dug up for main trunk, the implementing agency of the World Bank project was to lay 120 kilometres of road after completion of distribution network, which got enormously delayed.

Only 12 kilometres has been laid so far. The agency will be levied Rs. 18,000 penalty per day for each day of delay, Mr. Dana Kishore informed. The network is expected to be completed by December this year, he said.

The HUDCO project, on the other hand, consists of 2,000 kilometres of distribution network, and only 700 kilometres with pipelines of over 300-mm diameter. For this, about 226 kilometres of GHMC roads need to be dug up and relaid.

“Where smaller pipelines are being laid, the Board will take up the road restoration. Road will be restored after every 100 metres of work, so as not to cause much inconvenience for commuters.

For restoration of bigger roads, funds will be deposited with the GHMC,” Mr. Dana Kishore said.