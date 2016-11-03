Officials told to submit detailed action plan for laying 2,500 km of distribution pipelines

: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is likely to begin digging roads in the suburbs from Saturday onwards (November 5) for laying distribution pipelines after having obtained the permission of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Announcing this on Wednesday during a tele-conference with senior officers, Managing Director M. Dana Kishore directed all the general managers to submit detailed action plan for laying 2,500 km of distribution pipelines. The work is being taken up with the Rs.1,900 crore HUDCO loan.

Laying of smaller diameter pipelines work can be started after getting permissions immediately while for bigger pipelines of 250 mm diameter and above, which may come across main roads, the MD directed the chief general managers of the project wings to personally intervene for getting road cutting permissions and also keep the agencies ready for road restoration work immediately after pipeline work is over. A project monitoring team with 10 engineers would be set up at the head office to regularly inspect the sites and submit reports to the MD. All the residential welfare associations, local corporators and MLAs cooperation should be obtained while laying the pipelines, he insisted. ED M. Satyanarayana, Director (projects) M. Yellaswamy and others were present.