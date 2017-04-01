Water board prepared for summer demand

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is preparing to launch 12 more reservoirs in April to supply water to the peripheral areas of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

The reservoirs would provide drinking water to 10,000 more customers in these areas, a press release informed on Friday.

Listing the measures being taken by the board to supply water in summer, the note said division-level officials were touring various areas under the board’s supervision and rectifying problems pointed out by the people.

Managing Director M. Dana Kishore has instructed officials upwards from the division level to make field inspections.

Water woes

Issues such as low pressure and inadequate water supply were being addressed, and officials were determining the amount of chlorine in the water. Work pertaining to the summer action plan prepared by the board would be completed before the second week of April, the note said.

The tender process has been completed for 441 projects which have been sanctioned funds to the tune of ₹5.82 crore. Tankers would be supplied to areas where piped supply was not yet available.

Mr. Kishore assured that there would not be any problem pertaining to water supply during summer, as there was abundant water available.