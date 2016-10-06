In order to improve the overall organisational efficiency, Managing Director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board M.Dana Kishore had set targets for officials towards completion of various tasks.

At a brainstorming session on various tasks here on Wednesday, Mr.Dana Kishore said the first priority would be conditional assessment study of trunk sewer mains using trenchless technology on three main pipelines. The assessment study should be completed by October 30, and work tender should be issued by November end, he said. Work should commence by December 1.

Similarly, hiring of mini Air-Tech machines for cleaning of sewers in lanes and by-lanes should be completed by October end, he added.

On reduction of Non-Revenue Water(NRW) he said a study should be made to study leakages, and rectification or suggestions should be made for construction of new reservoirs in place of age-old reservoirs.

He also discussed about complaint redress mechanisms and directed that the complaints should be attended and monitored on daily basis.

Rationalisation of operations and maintenance, Geo-tagging of manholes, reducing number of water connections in each docket for better billing, formation of solar project, energy audit of major pumping stations, fixing of water meters , revenue improving models, time lines to be furnished for completion of reservoir works, laying of inlet/outlet distribution mains, and road restoration proposals u

nder peripheral water supply project were other tasks discussed with senior officials from the Board.