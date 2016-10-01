Government of India is adopting the clinical breast examination screening programme launched in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by Usha Lakshmi Foundation for Breast Diseases, informed the foundation’s CEO P. Raghu Ram.

Speaking during the launch of Pink Ribbon campaign for this year here on Friday Dr. Raghu Ram said that around 200,000 women in the Telugu-speaking states were screened in the last four years. The screening programme involves healthcare workers visiting homes to screen women aged 35 to 65 years. The Central Government has now planned to take it up across the country.

The foundation and KIMS are organising a Pink Ribbon walk at K.B.R. Park on Sunday to create awareness about breast cancer. Important locations and historical structures in the city were also lit pink on the eve of breast cancer awareness month beginning October 1.

MD and CEO of KIMS Hospitals Bhaskar Rao announced a free breast cancer screening programme for journalists and their families during the month at the hospital.

A fashion walk is also being held on Saturday at Secunderabad Club where breast cancer survivors will walk the ramp with their spouses to highlight importance of family in the fight against cancer.