The increase in the number of vultures, which are under protection in the Bejjur forest range, can be attributed to a significant practise — cattle slaughter.

The vulture population has tripled in just three years at the Pala Rapu cliff by the Peddavagu stream, which is inhabited by a colony of long billed vultures Gyps indicus . The colony was discovered by forest officials in 2013, after which in-situ conservation efforts were initiated by the department.

The long billed vultures are listed under the ‘critically endangered’ category by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Only 10 vultures were spotted initially at the location, though the cliff had evidence of nesting of 40 pairs which suggested a sizeable colony. The number has increased to 30 now, which is phenomenal considering the 50 per cent survival rate of hatchings, say forest officials.

Providing ready food for the birds at vantage points paid off in a big way. Elaborate arrangements were made towards this by the Forest Department for procurement and slaughter of live cattle.

“We buy cows and bulls from the villagers and keep them under the care of a cowherd. After about 15 days of quarantine, we pick an animal and have it slaughtered before placing it at a strategic location for the vultures to feast on,” informed M. Ram Mohan, the forest range officer of Bejjur, who had first spotted the colony of vultures. Quarantine is required to ensure that all traces of diclofenac are flushed off the body of the cow/bull. Diclofenac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, the presence of which in cattle carcasses is suspected to be the reason behind the drastic decline in the vulture population in the country.

Local beef-eating communities help in a big way slaughtering the cattle, as the department does not maintain any slaughter house or staff for the same. Slaughtering is absolutely necessary as live animals are not touched by vultures, and dead animals are hard to procure.

“We began providing carcasses, suspecting that food scarcity might be the reason behind the decline in the number of vultures. These days, farmers are selling old and decrepit animals before they die, so no carcasses are found on the outskirts of the villages,” Mr. Mohan said.

Reception to this hospitality by the avian scavenger, however, is very circumspect. Sometimes, the carcasses are untouched and the meat goes to waste.

After food is placed, officials find that the birds have flown to some unknown location, only to return later. Though no proof is available, the assumption is that they could be visiting the feeding spots in Gadchiroli district in bordering Maharashtra, where similar conservation efforts are on.