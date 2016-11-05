The new premises of Vijaya Bank’s Ameerpet branch was inaugurated at Meridian Plaza on Friday.

Executive director B.S. Rama Rao and MP Butta Renuka participated in the function, a release from the bank said.

Mr. Rao said the bank has added 11 branches in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during the current fiscal.

It has planned to open nine more by March, which would take the number of branches in the two States to 200.

The Hyderabad region of the bank has a network of 82 branches and 60 ATMs across the 31 districts of Telangana.