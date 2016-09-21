Speculation is rife over fate of police officers from Telangana directly or remotely connected to slain gangster Nayeemuddin as prima facie evidence is available against them in the form of photos.

Not just photos, even a police officer, who had worked in districts and city as well, was seen meeting the renegade naxalite turned extortionist in a video clip, say sources.

Police officers found pictures of their colleagues with Nayeem during preliminary searches at his house in Alkapuri of Narsingi here in Cyberabad, soon after his killing at Shadnagar.

That Nayeem was contacting - though not regularly - some police officers through different modes of communication was an open secret.

“Photos found in his Alkapuri house confirmed his links with select police officers who knew that their pictures were being clicked while meeting him,” a police officer said.

Investigators are not sure if the police officer, who was seen meeting Nayeem in a video clip, was aware that the moments were being video recorded.

Interestingly, his name was also heard in the case of police officers’ nexus with Karimnagar Asssistant Sub-Inspector Mohan Reddy.

The Assistant Sub-Inspector was accused of driving a private school correspondent to suicide and illegally grabbing properties of several others after extending loans to them at exorbitant interest rates.

Action awaited

Some are sceptical of Government initiating action against these officers.

“All police officers in northern Telangana, who were initially transferred in ASI Mohan Reddy case, were given postings within a few weeks. Most of them got law and order postings,” a police officer on condition of anonymity pointed out.

Some of these officers were named by the ASI himself in his confessional statement.

Police top brass says they would have acted if there was ‘clinching evidence’ against police officers in Mohan Reddy case.