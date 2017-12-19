Verizon conciliation meet tomorrow

more-in

A conciliation meeting between retrenched employees and their former employer Verizon Data Services Private Limited (VDS) will be held on Thursday.

The move came to light after seven former employees approached Joint Commissioner of Labour, Ranga Reddy District, Chandra Shekhar.

Speaking to the The Hindu, Forum of IT Professionals office-bearer Praveen Chandrahas said 20 retrenched employees had approached the Labour Department on December 15.

“Seven employees approached the Jt. Commissioner on Tuesday. He said that the conciliation meeting will take place on December 21. We expect many more retrenched employees to join us,” Mr. Praveen said. “They are coming out of the shock which is why we expect over 20 people to attend the conciliation meeting,” he said.

It was earlier reported in these columns that an estimated 300 VDS employees were shown the door as a part of its ‘role rationalisation’ process. Those affected by the move, requesting anonymity claimed that they were intimidated into resigning. However, a VDS spokesperson denied the claim.