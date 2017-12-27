Vemulaghat villagers boycott public hearing

The villagers of Vemulaghat in Toguta mandal boycotted the public hearing planned by the district administration here on Wednesday, demanding that the government first clarify on the objections raised by them in the grama sabha held on October 21.

Gagging themselves with black cloth, they held a silent protest. A team of officials, led by Revenue Divisional Officer A. Muthyam Reddy and DSP Balaji, waited in the tent erected for the public hearing for more than two hours, but to no avail. However, Mr. Muthyam Reddy said that some villagers sought details of detailed project report (DPR) and wanted to know the status of the objections raised earlier.

They submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Collector at Land Acquisition Office, Siddipet, in the morning itself, explaining the reasons for boycotting the public hearing.

In their objection letters — a common copy on behalf of 1,090 villagers and about 600 individual copies — submitted to the officials at Siddipet, the villagers sought Telugu copies of Mallannasagar detailed project report, minutes of the grama sabha held earlier, action plan report for implementing Sections 16, 17 and 18 under LA Act- 2013 etc. They maintained that officials are free to conduct public hearing only if they can submit all the details sought by the villagers.

In another letter submitted to the officials, they questioned the rationale behind the proposed award inquiry on December 29, stating that some people in the village had received them with only three days’ notice and hence it was not justified. They urged the officials to postpone the award inquiry.

Mr. Muthyam Reddy said that the public hearing was meant for objections on land titles, rehabilitation and resettlement, and villagers can put forth their demands in this regard.