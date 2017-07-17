VCs advised against political agitations in universities

more-in

Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari advised the vice chancellors to ensure that universities do not become platforms for political or ideological meetings but become centres for quality learning and research.

At a meeting of the Vice Chancellors held here on Sunday in view of the beginning of the new academic year, Mr. Srihari asked the VCs to be wary and take strict measures in the backdrop of drugs racket busted in the State and involvement of some college students as well. Install CCTV cameras at colleges and hostels and also biometric machines to monitor attendance of students and teachers.

Overstaying in hostels

On the Osmania University hostels issue, he said OU students overstaying after their course have asked time till July 23 for preparation for some examinations and a decision would be taken after discussions with the officials. He requested the non-boarders to vacate the hostels so that fresh students could be allotted rooms.

Mr. Srihari said the Government was committed to improve quality in universities and fill the vacancies. The Chief Minister has agreed to fill up 1550 vacancies and efforts were on to fill 1061 vacancies in the first phase after finalising the contract lecturers issue. He advised the VCs to spend ₹420 crore sanctioned by the Government judiciously. He also asked the varsities to collaborate with foreign institutions to improve quality of research.

He said Telangana stood top in several aspects in the All India Survey on Higher Education conducted by the Ministry of HRD. It was top in the enrolment of students between 18 to 23 years with state average being 23% as against 18% of the country. In the enrolment of SC candidates too Telangana was first in the country. However, the survey showed that the Telangana varsities were lagging in quality and VCs should concentrate on it.