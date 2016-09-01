“The University of Hyderabad has ignored its own guidelines, HC rulings and UGC guidelines and has failed in its role in coming to the aid of a student who needed help,” said N. Vasudha, a social activist, releasing the findings of People’s Tribunal that probed caste discrimination and police action in the University of Hyderabad.

The panel which was led by Justice K. Chandru, retired judge of Madras High Court, heard 12 witnesses, including Radhika Vemula, mother of Rohith Vemula, the University of Hyderabad research scholar whose suicide triggered a furore across the country. The hearing was conducted on April 16, 2016.

“The University of Hyderabad has not learnt any lessons despite four suicides in five years. It has no redressal mechanism for even administrative issues. If a student has a backlog or his registration is terminated he has no recourse to justice within the campus. He has to go to court. This is unfair,” said A. Suneetha of Anveshi.

One of the major recommendations of the panel was: “Universities cannot and should not suppress dissent. We cannot turn our universities into factories manufacturing robots .”