Value Labs will donate 50 computers to the Digithon Centres for the cause of promoting digital literacy in Telangana. The centres will be set up by TITA Digithon in association with the Government to promote digital literacy among masses on digital tools.

Value Labs IT head Dharma Raju Chakravaram said that his company wanted to contribute towards empowering people in rural areas. “We look forward for other options to work with Digithon and any such initiatives in future,” he said, at the day long workshop on implementation of digital programs on Friday.

Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said 10 Digithon centres were established in 10 districts and the number will increase in the coming days. IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan appreciated Value Labs gesture and requested other companies to come forward and donate the refurbished systems. Mee Seva ESD Commissioner G.T. Venkateswara Rao and others were present, a press release said.