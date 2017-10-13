Hyderabad

Value Labs’ gesture

more-in

Value Labs will donate 50 computers to the Digithon Centres for the cause of promoting digital literacy in Telangana. The centres will be set up by TITA Digithon in association with the Government to promote digital literacy among masses on digital tools.

Value Labs IT head Dharma Raju Chakravaram said that his company wanted to contribute towards empowering people in rural areas. “We look forward for other options to work with Digithon and any such initiatives in future,” he said, at the day long workshop on implementation of digital programs on Friday.

Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said 10 Digithon centres were established in 10 districts and the number will increase in the coming days. IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan appreciated Value Labs gesture and requested other companies to come forward and donate the refurbished systems. Mee Seva ESD Commissioner G.T. Venkateswara Rao and others were present, a press release said.

Post a Comment
More In Hyderabad
Hyderabad
computing and information technology
charity
company information
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2017 11:59:36 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/value-labs-gesture/article19856598.ece

© The Hindu