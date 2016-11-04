Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has questioned the rationale behind the decision to demolish the existing Secretariat and asked the government to drop the plan immediately.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr. Reddy raised several questions on the need for a new Secretariat when the present facility was sufficient.

“Shifting of the Secretariat is an imprudent and irrational decision. The decision to demolish the present Secretariat and construct a new complex at a huge cost is a mere waste of taxpayers’ money,” the TPCC chief said in his letter.

Mr. Reddy pointed out that H-Block (South and North Blocks) was constructed in 2008 and has spacious office accommodation. The D-Block was constructed in 2003, A-Block in 1998, J-Block in 1990, L-Block in 1981, C & B Blocks in 1978 and K-Block in 1975. The only really old block in the Secretariat is G-Block, he said.

Mr. Reddy said demolishing a fully functional Secretariat citing “Vaastu defects” was unfortunate. “In this age, spending hundreds of crores of public money because of Vaastu reasons is not justified,” he said.

The TPCC chief also found fault with the Advocate General’s submission to the court that the present Secretariat doesn’t meet fire safety norms. “All the earlier Chief Ministers, including those with Z category security, functioned from the same place and were they allowed to function there without clearance on fire safety norms,” he questioned. “The State government’s stand in the High Court has raised many suspicions among the people of Telangana.”

He said since the AP Secretariat was now shifted to Vijayawada, there was more than enough space to accommodate all the departments in the present complex without spending a single rupee. The government doesn’t release farmers’ loan dues and students fee reimbursement dues, but indulges in such wasteful and unnecessary spending, he said demanding that the voice of the opposition parties and civil society must be heard on the issue.

