Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that farmers hereafter will be made major stakeholders in developing new townships around all urban areas in the State. Calling them ‘Gift Cities’, Mr. Rao said with urbanisation being a reality, it is necessary to have an inclusive growth by acquiring agriculture lands and giving farmers developed plots under the land pooling method.

It will have a double benefit of providing benefit to farmers and also helps in transparency of layouts.

About 3,000 acres each is proposed to be acquired near each town for such ‘Gift Cities’.

The Chief Minister stated this when a delegation of farmers of Uppal Bhagat met him at his camp office led by Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Malkajgiri MP Malla Reddy.

Mr. Rao ordered immediate hand over of 1,000 sq.yards plots to farmers for each acre taken of the erstwhile Uppal Bhagat lands as a Dasara gift from the government as about 754 acres were acquired for metro rail project and also sewerage treatment plants by the water works department more than 10 years ago.

About 430 acres was left where the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) for developing the layouts.

The plots were to be distributed to farmers as per the land pooling formula. Since 54 acres of the acquired land was categorised under the Land Ceiling Act, those affected were denied any compensation by the previous administration.

But, the Chief Minister wanted the officials to provide 600 sq.yards to those affected under the Act for each acre taken after he listened to their tale of woes. The HMDA was asked to complete the plotting and hand over during the festival.