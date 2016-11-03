Controversies surrounding the University of Hyderabad seem to have failed to dent its image as it is placed in the 14th position among the top Global Universities of India by the U.S. News and World Report in their 2017 edition of the Best Global Universities.

It is placed 6th best among the funded universities as there are eight research institutions in the top 14. The top two places in India were taken by Panjab University and Indian Institute of Science (Bangalore). Among full-fledged universities, University of Hyderabad is ranked 6th. It is also the only institution from South India other than Anna University, Chennai (18th) to be recognised among the Best.

Overall University of Delhi features at 9th position while JNU features at 19th. The overall Best Global Universities rankings encompass the top 1,262 institutions spread across 65 countries, according to a press release.

Twelve indicators were used to calculate the institution’s overall Best Global Universities rank. They include global research reputation, and regional research reputation.