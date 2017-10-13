UoH student drowns in pond on campus

more-in

An evening party by a group of students near a pond on the University of Hyderabad campus in Gachibowli here ended in a tragedy after one of them drowned in water, the police said on Friday.

Twenty-four-year-old Akash Sengupta, who fell unconscious after slipping into the pond water, was rushed to a private hospital at around 11 p.m. on Thursday. Doctors declared him brought dead.

Along with three other men and three women, Sengupta assembled near the pond at around 6 p.m. on Thursday. The location was near the helipad and popularly known as ‘Malabar Kunj’ among the student community, Gachibowli Inspector S. Chandrakanth said.

Before gathering at the pond, Sengupta and his friends had lunch outside the campus. “Ravi Teja, who was along with Sengupta and others, said they had gathered there from 6 p.m. and some of them boozed,” the Inspector said. A few beer bottles and a bottle of whisky was found near the place where they partied. “They played, sang and danced. At around 9.30 p.m., they realised that Sengupta was missing,” Mr. Chandrakanth narrated. Frantically, they searched the surroundings only to find him in the water.

They were not sure how he slipped into the water. Police were yet to ascertain what exactly happened and reconstruct the sequence of events. The worried students rang up the university security personnel among others for help and rushed Sengupta to Continental Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

From Chhattisgarh

Sengupta hailed from Chhattisgarh State and was in first year of M.A. (Sociology). Body was sent to Osmania General Hospital for performing autopsy. A case of unnatural death under section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code was registered.

Investigators said they were yet to record statements of all other students present when Sengupta drowned.