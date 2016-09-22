The University of Hyderabad (UoH) administration constituted a committee to look into the suicide of a first year Fine Arts student which took place on September 17. The committee was formed two days later on September 19, comprising six faculty members, under chairmanship of Dean School of Economics Kamaiah.

According to a circular issued by University Registrar S. Sardar Singh, Prof. Kamaiah, professor in Department of Telugu Sarat Jyotsna Rani, Anti-discrimination Officer and professor in School of Chemistry B. Ramachary, Insaf Qureshi, School of Life Sciences, head department of Fine Arts L. N. V. Srinivas and S. Arulmozi of CALTS were appointed to the committee.

The committee is to examine the ‘possible reasons for the unfortunate suicide of first year MFA student’ Nelli Praveen Kumar, and will suggest ‘possible steps’ to prevent such events in the UoH campus in the future, said the circular. The committee has been asked to give its report within two months.

Praveen was found hanging in his hostel room by fellow students in the wee hours of September 17. They alerted the Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of the campus around 4 a.m., who shifted him to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The student had joined the varsity university two months ago. He was a native of Shadnagar in Mahbubnagar district, about 50 kilometres from Hyderabad.