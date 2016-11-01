Faculty members of the University of Hyderabad under the banner of SC/ST Teachers Forum staged a protest near the Administrative Block on Monday, alleging discrimination against a faculty member and convenor of the forum, Sudhakar Babu.

Prof. Babu, a senior faculty from the UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC), was humiliated by being removed from the Centre’s Advisory Committee, and later, being asked to wait outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office during the Local Programme Planning and Management Committee meeting, sources informed.

A note issued by the university however said that Centre’s Advisory Committee was formed strictly in accordance with the UGC guidelines and therefore Prof. Babu could not have been included in the committee.

The grievance was received by the V-C’s office, and will be discussed on November 4, it said.