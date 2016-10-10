University of Hyderabad issued a notice on Sunday accusing Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid of trespassing into its campus.

Students of the university, meanwhile staged a protest against the varsity administration’s campus lock down that has been preventing public figures from entering the campus.

As per the handwritten note issued by security officials of the UoH “some students and security personnel” identified Mr. Khalid and “there was no record of his arrival as per arrival book”. The UoH has declared this as trespassing.

Mr. Khalid, who was in the city on October 9 to speak at Dr.Balagopal memorial lecture had visited the university casually. He also spoke at a protest meet organised by All India Students Association. His speech was, however, interrupted by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad leaders who also called in campus security force to intervene.

Responding to the notice, Mr. Khalid wrote on his social media profile, “As a citizen of this country, I have a right to go to any public university and will continue to assert this right. No one is going to be scared because of the hooliganism of the ABVP, the foot soldiers of this Brahmanical fascist regime”.