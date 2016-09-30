The United Front for Social Justice (UFSJ) comprising the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Dalit Students’ Union (DSU), Tribal Students’ Forum (TSF), Bahujan Students’ Front (BSF) and Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) won all the posts in the University of Hyderabad students union elections. Polling was held on September 28 and the results were declared on Thursday.

The president’s post was won by Kuldeep Nagi of the UFSJ securing 1406 votes and the vice-president’s post was won by Bukya Sunder of the same group, securing 1701 votes.

Other posts:

Suman Damera - General Secretary; Joint Secretary - P. Vijay Kumar; Cultural Secretary - Nakhrai Debarma; Sports Secretary - Ushnish Das.

The students groups that contested elections this year include Ambedkar Students’ Association (ASA), The United Front for Social Justice (UFSJ) consisting of Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Dalit Students’ Union (DSU), Tribal Students’ Forum (TSF), Bahujan Students’ Front (BSF) and Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The OBC Association (OBCA) was the third major group contesting.