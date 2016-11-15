The National Confederation of HMT Unions (NCHU) meeting held here on Monday has criticised the management’s decision to close down HMT Watches and HMT Tractors subsidiaries of the Hindustan Machine Tools Ltd.

The meeting chaired by TRS MP from Karimnagar B. Vinod Kumar observed that the situation prevailing in the HMT Machine Tools division could also push the management towards taking a decision that could prove disastrous to the employees. The meeting passed resolution requesting the Centre to save and revive the HMT Ltd.