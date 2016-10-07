It was a prized possession that would ride the 40 underprivileged kids on a high for some time. Even just a bicycle ride would have made them happy, but here they got the keys to swanky new bicycles they would not have dreamt of owning, thanks to the employees of Synchrony Financial. The company, which is a part of GE, donated specially-assembled bicycles to children served by Don Bosco Navajeevan Foundation. These bicycles were assembled by Synchrony Financial Global Front Line Managers as part of their “Build and Serve” event during the company’s Front Line Leadership Conference (FLC) being held in Hyderabad. The Chief Operating Officer, Kurt Grossheim, who along with other team members donated the bicycles to the kids, said that Synchrony Financial supports activities that benefit and positively impact the communities.