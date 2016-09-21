Kiran Vivekananda, Head of Public Policies, Government Affairs, Uber India; Eric Alexander, Head of Business, Uber Asia; IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and T-Hub CEO Jay Krishnan exchanging the MoU in the city on Tuesday.- Photo: By Arrangement

Twenty start-ups to be shortlisted by T-Hub for UberExchange programme

Cab hailing app Uber and T-Hub technology incubator on Tuesday entered into an MoU for a programme that seeks to mentor a clutch of social impact start-ups and introduce them to potential investors in Silicon Valley. Twenty start-ups are to be shortlisted by the T-Hub for the UberExchange programme.

This is the first instance of the mentorship programme in Hyderabad and “we will look at another one”, Head of Business, Uber Asia, Eric Alexander replied to queries later. He was speaking after signing the MoU at a mentorship session organised by Uber for social impact start-ups at the incubator.

T-Hub will invite applications online from start-ups from across the country, said a release on the MoU signing, in which the State’s IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and T-Hub CEO Jay Krishnan participated.

Of the 20 start-ups, 10 finalists will be flown to San Francisco later this year or early 2017 to meet Uber’s senior leadership and introduce to potential investors. UberExchange, Mr. Alexander said, is an exercise to share expertise of Uber executives, across a spectrum of areas from technology, business to legal resources, with emerging entrepreneurs. For the Hyderabad UberExchange session, he will mentor the selected start-ups in the social impact category and provide insights in areas such as marketing, operations, technology, finance and policy. This is a first as part of T-Hub Slush-2016 Global Impact Accelerator.