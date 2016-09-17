The Telangana unit of the Telugu Desam Party has criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao- led TRS Government for neglecting drought-prone Mahbubnagar district by not allocating sufficient funds for the completion of the ongoing irrigation projects.

Works on projects, including Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, Bhima, Koilsagar and Sangambanda projects, would be completed if the government allocates Rs. 1,000 crore and this would in turn ensure water to eight lakh acres in the district.

The government, however, neglected the interests of the district as was evident from the manner in which it had not allocated funds required for these projects, TDP-TS working president A. Revanth Reddy said.

The TDP-TS had resolved to conduct ‘rythu deeksha’ at Indira Park in the city on September 19 and 20 in protest against the State government’s indifferent attitude towards the plight of the farmers.

The protest programme is over the government’s indifference to projects in Mahabubnagar dist