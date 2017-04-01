Two-wheeler sales hit the roof

Sale of two-wheelers went through the roof in the city on Friday, the last day for manufacturers to get rid of BS-III complaint vehicles as mandated by Supreme Court.

Vehicle dealers said they incurred heavy losses as they had to sell the vehicles at heavily-discounted prices, which the manufacturers did not give them. Telangana Road Transport Authority’s computers recorded more than 10,000 temporary registration permits, up from a daily average of 4,000. Similar numbers were seen on Thursday.

According to RTA sources, more than 80% of the sales in the last two days were two-wheelers, as most car manufacturers had already shifted to BS IV vehicles.

“We had to sell our vehicles at discounts ranging between ₹8,000 and ₹20,000. In the last two days, I sold 250 vehicles as against 40 per day,” said K.V. Babul Reddy, chairman and managing director of Vinayak Bajaj.

According to Prashanth Saboo, who deals in Yamaha and Suzuki two-wheelers, customers demand had touched a peak. “We were forced to repeatedly down our shutters despite selling the few bikes that we had,” he said.

Tax collection

RTA officials too confirmed that sales were high on Thursday and Friday. In Ranga Reddy district, for instance, life tax collection on Thursday was ₹3 crore as against an average of ₹1.5 crore. A senior official in the Transport Commissioner’s office said registrations would continue until midnight but would stop accepting BS III vehicles after the March 31 deadline set by Supreme Court.

Multiple sources also hinted that some of the vehicles may have been bought hoping to sell them later for a premium. RTA officials said such details would become clear in the coming days.