In a setback to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, the candidate supported by it suffered was defeated by the TDP-supported candidate in the by-election to the sarpanch post of the Chintakani major gram panchayat in Khammam revenue division held on Thursday.

G. Mangamma, supported by the TDP, defeated the TRS-backed candidate T. Sharada with a margin of 144 votes in the keenly-fought by-election. The Congress-supported candidate R. Yellamma won against the TRS-backed candidate D. Chinagopayya with a slender margin of 27 votes in the by-election to the sarpanch post of Chimmapudi gram panchayat in Raghunadhapalem mandal.

In the by-election to the sarpanch post of Badhu Thanda village in Tekulapalli mandal, the ruling TRS-supported candidate T. Srujana emerged victorious by trouncing the CPI (ML-New Democracy) candidate D. Anasurya by a margin of 102 votes. By-elections for the posts of three sarpanches, one MPTC and seven ward members were held amid tight security arrangements in the district on Thursday.