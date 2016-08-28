Two Nigerians were arrested by Cyber Crime officials of the Cyberabad police for cheating a person on the pretext of getting her a job with Qatar Airways. The accused made the complainant deposit Rs.2.25 lakh in different accounts in a span of a fortnight, after which she realised that it was a scam and lodged a complaint.

According to the Cyberabad police, the accused are Umeadi Valentine Chigozie (32) and Micheal Jemes (30), who were staying in New Delhi at Gurudwara Road, Mandawali. They sent an email to the complainant on January 15 , stating that there is a job vacancy at Qatar Airways. The duo told her that she would be paid a good salary.

On the same evening, they made a phone call to the victim and asked her to deposit Rs.25,500 as visa charges and also gave her a bank account number. Like that, the woman had deposited Rs.2.25 lakh in a matter of two weeks in different accounts, after the scamsters had told her to do so on one pretext or another.

Sensing that she was being cheated, the victim approached the Cyber Crime Department and lodged a complaint on August 8. After arresting the accused, the police seized 52 sim cards, three laptops, five mobile phones and two data cards from them.