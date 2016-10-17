The new ESIC Medical College, Erragadda, is organising two lectures by noted senior doctors - Dr. Ramesh Bijlani and Dr. Hanumappa Sudarshan on October19, Wednesday 9 a.m. on the campus.

Both doctors have also made a name for themselves in social service.

Dean M. Srinivas informed in a press release that Prof. Bijlani, is a retired professor & head of the department of physiology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences and also associated with the Sri Aurobindo Ashram, New Delhi.

Tribal rights activist

Dr. Sudarshan, a medical practitioner is also tribal rights activist, well known for his contributions to the upliftment of the forest dwelling tribes (mainly Soligas) in the Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka, the press release added.

Both have travelled extensively and written articles and books.

“This is part of our efforts to make our medicos into good human beings,” said Dr. Srinivas.