Two inter-dist. burglars held

warangal_ City police commissioner G Sudheer Babu having a look at the gold ornaments recovered from a inter-district gang at a media conference in warangal on thursday.photo_m_murali | Photo Credit: ; - M_MURALI

The city police on Thursday arrested two inter-district thieves and recovered gold and silver ornaments worth ₹13 lakh.

City Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu said they apprehended one Nuka Potharaju and one Md Saddam Ali – both belonging to Moula Ali in Hyderabad. They were involved in scores of crimes in Hyderabad too. They were also involved in breaking into houses in Warangal city and surrounding villages for the past many years. In all, they were involved in 15 cases of house breakings in Warangal district.

N Potharaju eked out living by as a painter and Saddam Ali as welder in Moula Ali. They became friends while going for swimming in local tank. They got used to alcoholism and lavish lifestyle. They ganged up and began breaking into houses during night hours.

They were arrested several times and last they were released in December last year.

Recently, they focused more in Warangal district. They come by train from Hyderabad and survey the locked houses during morning hours.

Immediately after breaking into the houses, they decamped with the booty to Hyderabad. On Thursday, they tried to sell the stolen gold at Tailor Street in Hanamkonda. On a tip off, the Central Crime Station personnel laid a trap and arrested the duo.

The police recovered 382 grams of gold and three kg of silver ornaments and one computer from them.

The commissioner announced cash rewards to the personnel involved in the arrest of duo.