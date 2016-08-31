A 21-year-old resident of Vinayak Nagar in Neredmet died in a train accident in the early hours of Tuesday. P. Anjaneyalu, a labourer, died after he was hit by a train on the Ammuguda-Moula Ali tracks. Officials from the Government Railway Police said it was unclear as to why the deceased had gone to the tracks. A case was registered.

Falls from train

In another incident , a young boy from Ongole died after he fell down from a moving train at the Secunderabad station on Monday. The deceased, Naidu Nagaraju, was returning home in the Sabari Express, when the mishap occurred. Though he did not come under the moving train, Nagaraju’s spine was fractured. GRP officials said that the deceased was shifted to Gandhi Hospital immediately, but he died two hours later.

Case against cab driver

A cab driver allegedly tried to molest and rob a woman in the early hours of Tuesday under Rajendranagar police station limits. The victim, an air hostess, had taken the cab to purchase some medicines. “After she got into the cab, the driver took her to the outskirts where he tried to rape her,” said an official. The driver was identified after the victim provided details of the cab, said the official. A case has been registered.