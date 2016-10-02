Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat on Saturday suspended a Sub-Inspector and a Head Constable of Kushaiguda police station for allegedly demanding bribe from a person facing a case of outraging a woman’s modesty.

The SI Nageshwara Rao and HC Somi Reddy arrested a three-wheeler driver after he outraged the modesty of a woman five months ago. The driver was also accused of threatening the woman of dire consequences if she complained to anyone.

“The SI and HC urged the driver to pay them Rs. 10,000 to favour him in the case and received Rs. 7,000,” a senior police officer said.

The driver was presented before the court on May 7 and remanded in judicial custody.

After coming out on bail, the driver went to the police station to collect his three-wheeler and mobile phone which were seized by the police while arresting him. This time the two policemen allegedly demanded Rs. 15,000 to release the vehicle and the phone.

The driver approached Mr. Mahesh Bhagwat who ordered for a departmental inquiry. Based on the findings of the inquiry, the Commissioner suspended them.