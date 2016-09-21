The Central Crime Station (CCS) police arrested two persons, including the managing director of a consultancy for duping investors to the tune of Rs. 75 lakh.

P. Rajesham, MD of Variety Consultancy at Kamalapuri Colony, Punjagutta, and his friend E. Vishwanatham were apprehended and booked for fraud.

According to the CCS police, the two accused cheated gullible investors by promising them returns through investments since 2010. They collected more than Rs. 75 lakh that way and later wound up the business.

On interrogating them, it was found that the two accused started their careers in the real estate business in 2007 and developed contacts with several people. Later, Rajesham established Variety Consultancy with the support of Vishwanatham and his brother E. Veeresham, who agreed to rope in investors.

Vishwanatham and Veeresham demanded a 30 per cent commission for bringing in investors, which Rajesham agreed to. In order to gain the confidence of investors, both the brothers collected Variety Consultancy’s blank signed cheques from Rajesham as security.

The two accused also lured investors through one Ramakrishna Chary and others by offering good profits and collected huge amounts that way.

Rajesham had given 30 per cent of commission to Vishwanatham and Veeresham on the amount arranged from the investors. However, they failed to give back returns of profits to investors and misappropriated the money for their personal use. Subsequently, Variety Consultancy was wound up in 2012.

The two accused evaded investors, who wanted their money back. Initially, the investors approached the Banjara Hills police station and lodged a complaint, after which it was transferred to the CCS. Efforts are on to arrest other people involved in the scam, said the CCS police in a press release on Tuesday.