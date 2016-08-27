The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will be conducting the Mains for Group-I Services of the notification issued in 2011 by the APPSC from September 13 to 23, according to a press release here on Friday.

The TSPSC has also decided to extend time for exercising the Option of Exam Centre (Hyderabad or Warangal) till August 28.

The candidates can avail the opportunity and give their option on TSPSC website ‘www.tspsc.gov.in.’

If no option is exercised by the candidates by August 28 all such candidates will be allotted to Hyderabad Centre only, the press release added.