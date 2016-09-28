A group of Telangana-origin Class-IV employees allotted to Andhra Pradesh during division of State-cadre staff following bifurcation of combined AP staged a protest in front of the C-Block that houses Chief Minister’s Office in Telangana Secretariat here on Tuesday.

They raised slogans after gathering before C-Block, outside the barricades put up by the security wing, demanding that they be brought back to Telangana State as assured in the past. A total of over 1,400 Class-IV State-cadre employees of Telangana-origin were allotted to AP and they are working in various departments in the AP Secretariat and a few offices of Heads of Departments of AP here since then.

On hearing the slogans, Minister for Industries and IT K. Taraka Rama Rao, who was in a meeting being held by Chief Secretary Rajeev Sharma, came down and met them and a small delegation was allowed inside to speak to him. Mr. Rama Rao assured the agitating employees that he would take up the matter with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and would make all efforts to bring them back to Telangana. The protest was staged by the employees since the deadline of October 3 for total shifting of AP administration from Hyderabad is approaching fast and the employees are not made up their mind to shift to Amaravati, the new capital of AP. However, official sources said it is not easy to bring all of them back and accommodate in Telangana since supernumerary posts had to be created for them.

Besides, it was also not possible to accommodate all of them in Telangana Secretariat in lieu of their present posting in AP Secretariat, where most of them are working now.