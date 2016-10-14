Conducting public hearing again could delay the project causing acute power shortage for the State, says TSGenco chairmanD. Prabhakar Rao

The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) has asked the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TSGenco) to conduct the public hearing afresh for the 4,000-MW Yadadri thermal power project at Damarcherla in Nalgonda district.

The EAC working under the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) revised its earlier orders with regards to the environmental clearance. The minutes of the EAC meeting on August 29 and 30 were revised accordingly, as displayed on the Ministry’s website.

Subsequently, the TSGenco has appealed to the EAC seeking reversal of the order and exemption from re-conducting of the public hearing.

In its meeting, the committee had taken exception to what it had termed as “copy-paste” job in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report for the project, submitted to it by the TSGenco.

Citing various paras which were simply replicated from an unrelated text published in an international journal, the EAC also observed quite a few omissions in the report, including that of ‘Tungapadu stream’ with regards to which the erstwhile EAC made some specific recommendations.

Instances such as possible effects of the stream’s flooding or breach, on the plant or impact of a disaster at plant on the stream and its environment downstream, were missing, it noted. Other omissions include mention of the Flue-gas desulfurisation equipment in the layout, water withdrawal data, cumulative impact assessment report, firm coal linkages and transportation details, among others.

In its recommendations, the committee had asked the TSGenco to revise the EIA report in the light of these observations and notify the same on its website for comments from the public.

It exempted the corporation from conducting the public hearing, as it had been conducted very recently.

However, for unknown reasons, the committee recently revised its minutes and amended the orders, asking the TSGenco to “redo” the environmental impact assessment instead of “revising” it, and also to conduct public hearing again based on the redone report. Chairman and managing director of TSGenco D. Prabhakar Rao in an appeal to the committee on October 10, objected to the revised order and said that conducting public hearing again could delay the project further causing acute power shortage for the State.

Mr. Rao cited other projects in Odisha and Tamil Nadu, for which the project proponents were allowed to upload the revised EIA reports on the website for public comments, precluding the need for conducting public hearing.

No change in

plant capacity

He requested the committee to exempt the corporation too from re-conducting of public hearing, considering that there is no change in the plant capacity or site of the project.

Expert Appraisal Committee requested to exempt TSGenco from re-conducting the public hearing