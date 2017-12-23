TSCHE envisions diverting students from politics

more-in

A vision document being prepared by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) in association with the Centre for Economic and Social Studies plans to ensure that university students concentrate on academics and do not get diverted to political agitations beyond a limit.

At a press conference here on Friday, TSCHE Chairman T. Papi Reddy said while university students should engage in social and political issues, it should be within certain limits. “At present, they are crossing their limits and it is impacting their education,” he observed.

Mr. Reddy said the focus of the vision document would be on accessibility, quality, equity and employability. In addition, short-term and long-term goals would be laid out to make higher education more purposeful for students and the society.

As a short-term goal, the TSCHE wants universities to ensure that both teachers and students attend classes regularly. Student groups, instead of being restricted only to political engagements, would be involved in open discussions on academic aspects too, he said.

The Chairman said campus infrastructure would also be improved. “This year, the government had sanctioned ₹420 crore and next year, another ₹600 crore is expected to be sanctioned. Moreover, the government has given permission to fill up 1,061 posts, the notification for which is likely to come out once the Executive Councils are constituted,” said Mr. Reddy.

He concluded by adding that the dates of common entrance tests and their conveners for the next year would soon be announced.