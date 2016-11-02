The Tourism Departments of Telangana and Haryana recently inked a pact on promoting tourism in what was termed an awareness understanding between the two States, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a programme titled ‘Ek Bharat, Sresht Bharat’ in New Delhi.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Telangana’s Secretary-Tourism B. Venkatesham and Haryana’s Additional Secretary Dheera Khandelwal. It was said that in the coming four years, such MoUs would be signed up between Telangana and four other States in similar fashion. Others present at the meeting included Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Tourism Minister Maheshwar Sharma. Mr. Sharma said that a nation that believed in ‘unity in diversity’ had several strong cultures and traditions. This was the fabric that India was made of, he said.