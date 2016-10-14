The State government has decided to study the methods being followed by other States in maintaining irrigation canals so that a similar model with high standards could be implemented in Telangana.

Minister for Irrigation T. Harish Rao directed the Irrigation Department engineers on Thursday to study how other States were maintaining irrigation canals annually and explore such options by appointing outsourced staff and giving annual maintenance contracts.

Inspection

At a review meeting held here, the Minister also wanted the department to conduct pre-monsoon inspection of dams (projects) and also send reports on dam safety to the government.

This came in the backdrop of problems faced in operating the spillway crest gates of Singur and Nizamsagar projects last month.

Stating that examining the functioning of gates was necessary before the onset of monsoon every year, Mr. Rao said pre-monsoon maintenance work on gates would prevent the problems encountered this year in case of the two projects.

Repairs could be taken up in advance, if necessary.

On giving water to ayacut under various irrigation projects during the Rabi season, the Irrigation Minister directed the engineers to complete ongoing works on a war-footing since all projects, reservoirs, and most of the tanks have plenty of water.

He asked the engineers to prepare an action plan for giving water to Rabi crops so that there was no wastage of available water.

CEs meeting on Oct. 18

The Minister stated that a meeting of Chief Engineers would be conducted on October 18 to decide the irrigation plan for Rabi.

Mr. Rao also examined the report submitted by engineers on water given for irrigation, including for filling tanks under Sriramsagar stage-I and stage-II, flood flow canal, Yellampally, Nagarjunasagar, Nizamsagar, Singur, Musi, Kaddam, and Jurala projects.

He made it clear to the engineers that water should be given to the entire 9 lakh acre acyacut under Sriramsagar by completing the pending works on canals on a war-footing.

Similarly, 6.4 lakh acre auyacut should be given water under Nagarjunasagar left canal and also conduct wet run of the Nagarjunasagar low level canal by the month-end.

Further, Mr. Rao asked the engineers to take up a comprehensive review of Mission Kakatiya works taken up in two phases.

