The Telangana State police will host the first Indian Police Martyrs’ Memorial Run here on October 16.

The event is being organised in association with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, to remember the sacrifices made by police personnel in India.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Anurag Sharma, Director General of Police (DGP), said that there are three categories - 2k, 5k and 10k - in the event, and that about 5,000 people are expected to participate.

Registrations have to be done online through www.policerun.in .

Mr. Sharma said that there will also be a Police Expo on October 15 and 16 to inform citizens about various types of police departments that function in India.