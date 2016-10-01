Works in progress for first unit of 800 MW capacity: NTPC.

The NTPC has targeted the commissioning of the first unit of 800 MW capacity of the 1,600 MW Telangana super thermal power project by February 2020.

Works on the project, estimated to cost Rs. 10,599 crore, were progressing at a brisk pace and the NTPC had awarded the main plant packages of boiler package to BHEL and turbine generator package to Alstom Bharat Froge Limited. The works were taken up as part of the Central Government’s commitment to create an additional 4,000 MW capacity in Telangana under the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, NTPC regional executive director (south) V.B. Fadnavis said.

He said NTPC had taken possession of 1,200 acres for the proposed 4,000 MW Pudimadaka (Lalamkoduru) super thermal power project in the vicinity of Visakhapatnam and was awaiting fuel linkage. It was initially proposed to fire the ultra mega power project using imported coal when the country was facing coal shortage. But the government had advised the company to take up the project based on domestic coal as there was surplus coal in the country.

On the solar energy front, he said the first phase of the Anantapur ultra mega solar power project on Kadiri-Rayachoti road in NP Kunta mandal with capacity of 250 MWp had achieved commercial operations. NTPC had programmed to add 750 MWp (6x125 MWp modules) under Phase-II before the end of the next financial year. It was also targeted to develop 1,900 MWp solar power capacity in south India under the national solar mission which included 400 MW at Mahabubnagar in Telangana, 1,000 MWp at Kurnool in A.P. And 500 MW in Karnataka.