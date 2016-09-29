The Telangana government is giving shape to a skill policy and it is likely to be launched soon.

The policy, to be known as the Telangana State Skill Mission, will align with the National Skill Policy. “We also want to be a little different from the national policy. The focus will be on short term skill programmes,” Telangana Academy of Skills and Knowledge CEO Sujiv Nair said on Tuesday.

He was addressing a conference, jointly organised by industry body CII, TASK and Vishnu Educational Development and Innovation Center here. The conference for college principals was an attempt to develop faculty and curriculum in line with industry’s requirements.

The State’s policy was likely to be unveiled in November, Mr. Nair said, adding that the skill policy formulated by the Centre in 2009 sought to enhance skill with speed and standardise skills sector wise. It had identified 29 sectors and standardised skills required for those jobs.

Convenor of CII Telangana’s Higher Education and Skill Development Panel and chairman of Sri Vishnu Educational Society K.V. Vishnu Raju underscored the need to make learning more interesting to students, a press release said.